Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash in Marcellus Amid Icy Conditions

On the evening of Saturday, January 13, a tragic three-vehicle accident unfolded in the Town of Marcellus, leaving one person dead. The fatal incident, which transpired around 6 p.m. on the icy West Seneca Turnpike, claimed the life of an SUV driver, marking a grim day for the local community.

Details of the Tragic Incident

The accident occurred when a pickup truck, heading east on West Seneca Turnpike, lost control due to hazardous icy conditions. The truck collided head-on with an SUV traveling in the opposite direction, resulting in a catastrophic crash. In an attempt to evade the unfolding disaster, a third vehicle swerved, ending up in a ditch.

Efforts of the Emergency Services

The Marcellus and Howlett Hill Fire Departments arrived swiftly at the scene, extracting the SUV’s driver, the vehicle’s sole occupant, from the wreckage. The individual was rushed to Upstate Hospital in a critical condition. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the victim could not be saved and was subsequently declared deceased.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Luckily, the occupants of the pickup truck and the third vehicle managed to escape the harrowing incident without injuries. As the investigation proceeds, the Sheriff’s Office has withheld the identity of the deceased, pending family notification. The accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by icy roads, particularly in the wintry months of the year.