Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 95 Prompts Thorough Investigation

On January 14, a catastrophic three-vehicle collision claimed a life on Interstate 95, near the 84-mile marker in Johnston County, situated between Benson and Four Oaks. Occurring around 1:30 pm, the devastating crash unfolded as Sharrone Delphine Harrison, a 60-year-old from Summerville, South Carolina, lost control over her tan Toyota passenger car.

Details of the Tragic Accident

Harrison's vehicle crossed the median guard cable and encroached on the northbound lanes. It was here that her car was hammered on the driver's side by a black Dodge Ram pickup. In a swift succession of events, the pickup was hit by a white SUV. The wreckage left behind bore testament to the severity of the accident, with Harrison pronounced dead at the scene.

Two occupants of the pickup and one from the SUV were transported to Wake Med with serious injuries, highlighting the grim reality of the catastrophe. The fatal accident resulted in the closure of the northbound lanes of the interstate, disrupting traffic for approximately two and a half hours. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with highway driving and the potential consequences of a moment's loss of control.