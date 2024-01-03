Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life

In a tragic turn of events, a routine Tuesday afternoon on Great River Road in Scott County was shattered by a fatal three-vehicle collision that claimed one life. The incident, which occurred at the location with the address 18988 Great River Road, also known as U.S. 67, unfolded at 1:20 p.m.

The Collision

The crash involved a white 2019 Buick Encore, a 2008 Lexus ES350, and a 2017 Infiniti Q45. According to initial findings, the Buick Encore, which was traveling north in the left lane, slowed or stopped to make a left turn. This prompted a chain reaction when it was rear-ended by the Lexus ES350. The force of the impact pushed the Buick into the path of the oncoming Infiniti on the southbound lane, resulting in a direct hit on the passenger side of the Buick.

The Aftermath

The driver of the Buick Encore bore the brunt of the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the drivers of the Lexus and Infiniti, despite sustaining injuries, survived the crash. Their injuries, described as non-life-threatening, required immediate medical attention, and they were promptly transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus in Davenport for treatment. All drivers involved in the incident were found to be wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

Investigation Underway

The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has taken charge of the investigation into the crash. The identity of the deceased has not been released, as the process of notifying the family is still underway. As the community grapples with this unfortunate incident, the hope is that this investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the crash and possibly provide insights into how similar incidents can be prevented in the future.