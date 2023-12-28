en English
Accidents

Fatal Texas Collision Claims Six Lives: A Family’s Journey Cut Short

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:09 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 7:12 am EST
Fatal Texas Collision Claims Six Lives: A Family’s Journey Cut Short

In a harrowing incident on U.S. Route 67 in Johnson County, Texas, six lives were tragically cut short. On Tuesday afternoon, a pickup truck, operated by a 17-year-old, crossed into the northbound lane in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a Honda Odyssey minivan.

The Victims and the Aftermath

The minivan was carrying seven individuals, all of whom were members of the same family, save for one. The family hailed from Alpharetta, Georgia, except for one member who lived in Irvine, Texas. Among the deceased are two children, aged 10 and 9, along with four adults. The sole survivor from the minivan, a 43-year-old man, was hospitalized with severe injuries.

The teenage driver of the pickup truck and their passenger were also admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The victims ranged in age from 9 to 64, with the driver of the minivan identified as Rushil Barri, 28, of Irving, Texas.

A Family’s Journey Cut Short

The family was reportedly returning from a visit to the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center when the calamity occurred. The horrific incident sent shockwaves through the communities of the involved parties, and the grief extended to their homeland in Georgia and Texas.

Investigating The Crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation into the crash, working closely with the Georgia State Police to identify the victims’ next-of-kin. The collision resulted in the closure of the highway for several hours and highlighted the grim reality of Texas’ ranking as the second state with the most car accidents in 2020.

The implications of this tragic event extend beyond the immediate grief, casting a long shadow on the families affected and raising urgent questions about road safety and the rules of passing on highways.

Accidents United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

