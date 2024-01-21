Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash on I-85 in Gastonia, North Carolina Claims One Life

In a tragic twist of fate, a single-vehicle car accident on Interstate 85 (I-85) in Gastonia, North Carolina, claimed the life of one man in the early hours of Sunday, January 21. The fatal collision occurred around 4 a.m. near exit 19 on the southbound side of the highway. The male victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was the only person involved in the incident.

Highway Closure and Investigation

Following the accident, authorities closed the southbound lanes of I-85 to facilitate the initial investigation. This closure caused considerable disruption to early morning traffic. The thorough investigation by the Gastonia Police Department and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol examined the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. As part of the investigation, authorities are still determining the cause of the crash and potential charges.

The Victim: A Man Without a Seatbelt

The unidentified man at the center of this tragedy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. This critical detail has been confirmed by the Gastonia Police Department, highlighting the vital importance of seatbelt use while driving. The man's identity has not yet been released to the public.

Road Reopened to Traffic

After the completion of the initial investigation, the highway was reopened to traffic at around 7:15 a.m. Despite the early hour of the crash, the incident and subsequent closure of I-85 southbound had a significant impact on the morning commute. Traffic has since returned to normal, but the memory of this tragic incident lingers.