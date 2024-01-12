en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Shootout on Interstate 40 during Traffic Stop: A Witness Account

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Fatal Shootout on Interstate 40 during Traffic Stop: A Witness Account

A routine traffic stop on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, spiraled into a fatal encounter when a man turned his firearm against Arkansas State Police troopers. The chilling incident unfolded around 11 a.m. on Thursday, near the Galloway exit at the 161-mile marker.

Gunfire on Interstate 40

Responding to the man’s unexpected gunfire, the troopers quickly engaged, and the man was shot and killed. The eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Galloway exit were subsequently closed as the Arkansas State Police’s Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation into the incident. This closure lasted for approximately an hour and a half while the crime scene was meticulously cleared and processed.

Witness Account

One witness, Alex Mohammed, found himself at a nearby business picking up his car when the shooting unfolded. He recounted hearing the initial gunshot, followed by several more in quick succession. His testimony sheds light on the intensity of the situation, as he expressed shock at the violent scene unfolding before him.

Aftermath and Ongoing Investigation

Multiple yellow markers were placed at the scene, signifying key pieces of evidence and the trajectory of the shootout. Yet, the identities of the individuals involved, including the deceased and the troopers, remain undisclosed by the Arkansas State Police. They assured that more information will be made available in due course, as the investigation progresses and as it becomes appropriate to share additional details.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and sometimes dangerous situations law enforcement officers may face, even during routine traffic stops. It also underscores the necessity for thorough investigations in the aftermath of such incidents, to ensure a clear understanding of the events and to facilitate due process.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 mins ago
Tragic Fire Incident Highlights Flaws in Emergency Response System
In a tragic incident that has raised eyebrows and questions alike, a woman bound to a wheelchair lost her life in a fire. The cause? An agonizing two-hour delay in the arrival of emergency services, a delay caused not by traffic or equipment failure, but by an outdated navigation aid: a printed map. The victim,
Tragic Fire Incident Highlights Flaws in Emergency Response System
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
1 hour ago
Buffalo Bills Fan's Tragic Death Raises Concerns Over Fan Safety at Sporting Events
Baltimore Police Confrontation: Naked Man Armed with Blades Shot
1 hour ago
Baltimore Police Confrontation: Naked Man Armed with Blades Shot
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
28 mins ago
Fatal Collision in Western Sydney: One Dead, Another Trapped
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
31 mins ago
Dramatic Car Chase Ends with Two Arrests Near Perth Airport
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
1 hour ago
Two-Day Police Chase Ends in Arrest of Disqualified Driver in Theodore
Latest Headlines
World News
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
2 mins
Noida Emerges as the Cleanest City in Uttar Pradesh: A Journey from 324th to 14th
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
3 mins
Arek Milik's Hat-Trick Powers Juventus into Coppa Italia Semifinals
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
3 mins
Miami Heat vs Orlando Magic: A Critical Match Amidst Injury Woes
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
4 mins
Dominican Shortstop Leo De Vries: A Rising Star in Baseball
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
5 mins
Parliamentary Budget Debate Exposes Governance and Opposition Dynamics
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
5 mins
Prescription of Medical-Grade Opioids Reduces Overdose Deaths in British Columbia, Study Reveals
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
5 mins
Illinois Linebackers Coach Andy Buh Dismissed in Staffing Shake-Up
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
7 mins
CVS Health Announces Closure of Select Pharmacies in Target Stores
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
8 mins
Australian Open Tennis Tournament: A Grand Slam Spectacle Awaits
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app