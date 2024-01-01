Fatal Road Crash on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Growing Concern

In a tragic turn of events, two young lives were claimed by an unfortunate road accident near Isara Remo on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on a recent Monday morning. The fatal incident, which occurred around 8am, also led to injuries in three individuals. A single Toyota car, bearing the number plate TTD985AA, was involved in the crash. Reportedly, the car was speeding excessively when it lost control and veered off the road into a ditch. The impact claimed the lives of two male children and inflicted injuries on one female adult, one male adult, and one male child.

Victims Rushed to Medical Facilities

Following the horrific incident, immediate action was taken to provide medical attention to the casualties. The injured victims were swiftly transported to Victory Hospital Ogere. Their condition remains undisclosed. Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were taken to the morgue at Isara General Hospital.

An Alarming Surge in Fatal Crashes

This heartbreaking accident is not an isolated incident. There has been a perceptible rise in fatal crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. For instance, another crash occurred on December 27 near the Redemption Camp’s Car Park C Turning. This accident resulted in two fatalities and injuries to six individuals. The causes behind these accidents are multifaceted, yet excessive speed appears to be a common denominator.

Road Safety Concerns on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has been diligently communicating the details of these crashes and expressing ongoing concern for road safety on this bustling expressway. The spokesperson for the FRSC, Florence Okpe, has been actively involved in disseminating this information. The Corps has been urging drivers to exercise caution and adhere strictly to the speed limits, in an effort to curb the increasing trend of road accidents. The loss of life and the injuries sustained in these accidents underscore the urgent need for driver education, law enforcement, and improved road safety measures on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.