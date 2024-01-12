Fatal Road Accident in Chennai: Two Students Arrested

In a tragic incident on the Ennore Express Highway in Chennai, two local fisherwomen lost their lives to a fatal road accident caused by a high-speed motorcycle. The victims, identified as S Subha, 37, and S Bavani, 38, were returning home from work when they were hit by the bike while crossing the road. One woman lost her life instantly at the scene, while the other succumbed to her injuries a few hours later at the hospital.

Students Arrested

The riders of the motorcycle, S Bharath, 20, and A Balakrishnan, 20, were promptly arrested following the incident. Both are second-year engineering students at a private college in Chennai. They were charged with causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Bike Borrowed from Friend

Upon investigation, it was unearthed that the bike involved in the accident was not owned by the students but borrowed from a friend. They had been on a ride from Ennore to Royapuram when the rider lost control of the 650cc motorcycle, resulting in the fatal collision with the women crossing the road.

Rising Public Concern

This incident has stirred up significant public concern. The tragic loss of life has sparked conversations about road safety, the responsibility of motorists, and the need for stricter traffic regulations. The case remains under active investigation.