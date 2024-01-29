Fatal Road Accident Claims Three Lives in Ise-Ekiti

A devastating road accident in Ise-Ekiti, Ekiti State, claimed the lives of three individuals and left several others injured on Sunday. The vehicle involved was a bus owned by St. Mark's Anglican Church, predominantly ferrying female passengers towards an annual enrollment service in Ado-Ekiti.

Tire Burst Leads to Tragic Accident

The crash unfolded when one of the bus tires burst, setting off a chain of events leading to the tragic accident. The driver lost control of the vehicle, first colliding with a motorcyclist, and then hitting a mango tree before the bus finally overturned. The accident occurred about 6 kilometers away from Ise Ekiti township between Afolu and Obada village on Ise Ikere Road.

Community mourns the loss

Among the deceased were an evangelist who had recently tied the knot and the wife of the former Ise/Orun local government, Hon Adegbola. Those injured in the accident were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Wave of Condolences

The Anglican Bishop of Ekiti, Rt. Rev. Andrew Olusola Ajayi, extended his sympathies to the bereaved families and to St. Mark's Anglican Church, praying for the recovery of the injured. Hon. Bamikole Ayodele, the Chairman of Ise Local Government, also conveyed his condolences to the vicar of the church and its congregation, mourning the tragic loss.