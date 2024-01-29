Fatal Pedestrian Collision on Hwy 52: Investigation Underway

In a tragic turn of events, a pedestrian lost their life on Saturday night in Moncks Corner, South Carolina, after being struck by a 2001 Lexus Sedan on Hwy 52. The fatal collision unraveled near the intersection of Rembert Dennis Blvd, as the pedestrian attempted to cross the road.

Deadly Encounter on the Road

The pedestrian was hit by the Lexus, which was heading westbound. Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, marking a sorrowful end to the incident. The driver of the Lexus, who was alone in the vehicle, escaped the collision unscathed, rendering the event even more heartrending.

Investigation Underway

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has taken up the mantle to investigate the fatal accident. As they delve into the details of the incident, the community awaits answers and the grieving family seeks closure. The probe aims to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event and hopefully shed light on how such accidents can be prevented in the future.

Identity of the Deceased Withheld

The identity of the deceased pedestrian remains undisclosed, pending notification of next of kin. The Berkeley County Coroner's Office, tasked with releasing the name, has yet to do so. The wait adds another layer of tension to this tragic event, as the community mourns the loss of one of their own.