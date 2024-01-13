Fatal Pedestrian Collision in Marion County Raises Safety Concerns

In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday in Marion County, Florida, a pedestrian, clothed in dark attire, was fatally hit by a pickup truck. The mishap took place on County Road 315, where an Interlachen man was walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lane.

Details of the Incident

Around 12:18 a.m., the 19-year-old driver of the pickup truck from Fort McCoy couldn’t spot the pedestrian until it was too late due to his dark clothing. The impact of the collision sent the pedestrian flying in a northeasterly direction, landing in the northbound lane.

Response from Authorities

Marion County Fire Rescue promptly reached the accident scene and pronounced the pedestrian dead. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) reported the crash but didn’t specify the nearest cross street. The driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a seatbelt and remained unharmed, fully cooperated with the authorities during the investigation.

Pedestrian Safety Concerns

The incident raises concerns about pedestrian safety and the importance of wearing visible clothing while walking along roads, especially during the night. This case is a stark reminder that road safety is a shared responsibility between motorists and pedestrians.