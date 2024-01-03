en English
Accidents

Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane

In a heart-rending incident in Washington Township, Gloucester County, a 31-year-old pedestrian, Quinel D. Harris of Glassboro, was fatally struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The accident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, as Harris, in an unfortunate turn of events, was walking northbound in a bike lane on Greentree Road near Chapel Heights Road.

Fateful Change of Lanes

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Lifeng He of Sewell, was reportedly changing lanes when the collision happened. The bike lane, a distinctive feature of the accident site, is situated between motor vehicle lanes and is distinctly marked in green. Post the impact, Harris’s condition was critical and he was immediately transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Tragic Outcome

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Harris succumbed to his injuries the subsequent day. Lifeng He, on the other hand, sustained no injuries. The news of Harris’s demise left his acquaintances and the community in a state of shock and grief.

Ongoing Investigation

The Washington Township police are leaving no stone unturned in investigating the crash, but as of yet, no charges have been filed against Lifeng He. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact Officer Christopher Tarasevich.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

