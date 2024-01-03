Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane

In a heart-rending incident in Washington Township, Gloucester County, a 31-year-old pedestrian, Quinel D. Harris of Glassboro, was fatally struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The accident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 27, as Harris, in an unfortunate turn of events, was walking northbound in a bike lane on Greentree Road near Chapel Heights Road.

Fateful Change of Lanes

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Lifeng He of Sewell, was reportedly changing lanes when the collision happened. The bike lane, a distinctive feature of the accident site, is situated between motor vehicle lanes and is distinctly marked in green. Post the impact, Harris’s condition was critical and he was immediately transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden.

Tragic Outcome

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Harris succumbed to his injuries the subsequent day. Lifeng He, on the other hand, sustained no injuries. The news of Harris’s demise left his acquaintances and the community in a state of shock and grief.

Ongoing Investigation

The Washington Township police are leaving no stone unturned in investigating the crash, but as of yet, no charges have been filed against Lifeng He. As the investigation unfolds, the authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and contact Officer Christopher Tarasevich.