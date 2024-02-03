86-Year-Old Fatally Injured in Caldwell Accident; Investigation Underway

An 86-year-old man from Caldwell, Idaho, became the tragic victim of a fatal single-vehicle accident on Sand Hollow Road, near SE 4th Ave, south of New Plymouth, on Thursday, February 1st, at approximately 1:04 p.m. Driving a 2004 Ford F350 pickup truck northbound, the man's vehicle inexplicably crossed over into the opposing traffic lanes and subsequently veered off the west shoulder of the road.

The vehicular mishap took a tragic turn when the truck rolled over. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, sustained severe injuries. Despite immediate emergency responses, the man sadly passed away at the scene of the crash, marking a tragic outcome of the incident.

Investigation Underway

Currently, Idaho State Police have taken up the onus to unravel the circumstances that led to this tragic incident. The investigation is in full swing, with every possible angle being probed to ascertain the cause of the accident. The authorities are leaving no stone unturned to unearth the reasons behind the vehicle crossing over into the opposing traffic lanes, an act that set the unfortunate chain of events in motion.

In an unfortunate coincidence, Idaho State Police are also investigating another fatal crash that occurred on the southbound U.S.95, just south of Midvale. This incident involved a collision between a 2012 Ford Econoline, driven by a 41-year-old Caldwell man, and the rear trailer of a 2021 Volvo Semi. The driver of the Econoline was pronounced dead at the scene, adding to the grim tally of road fatalities in the state. Following the accident, the road was blocked for approximately four hours to allow emergency responders to assist and clear the scene.