Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Wisconsin Under Investigation

On a chilling night of February 2nd, a routine traffic stop turned into a fatal officer-involved shooting in North Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, sending shockwaves through the community and igniting conversations about law enforcement procedures. The incident, now under the microscope of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), began with an attempted traffic stop at approximately 9:40 p.m., but took a dangerous turn when the driver decided to flee.

A High-Speed Chase and a Fateful Call

As the vehicle sped away, law enforcement from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office initiated a pursuit on Interstate 41. In a calculated move to safely halt the fleeing vehicle, a deputy deployed a tire deflation device. The maneuver was successful, forcing the vehicle to a stop in Winnebago County. However, the situation quickly escalated when the driver, alone in the vehicle, dialed 911 to report they were armed with a gun.

The Encounter with Law Enforcement

Upon exiting the vehicle and advancing towards law enforcement, the individual was met with a fatal response from a North Fond du Lac police officer. Despite immediate life-saving measures attempted at the scene, the driver could not be revived and was pronounced dead. The incident unfolded without any officers sustaining injuries.

Investigation Underway

The officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative duty, in accordance with department policy. Crucially, the officer was equipped with a body camera during the incident, and vehicle cameras from both involved law enforcement agencies were operational. The DCI, along with other agencies, is now meticulously examining the body cam and vehicle footage, alongside other pieces of evidence, to piece together the details of the incident. The findings will be submitted to the Winnebago County District Attorney upon completion of the investigation.