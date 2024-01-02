en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal New Year’s Eve Collision Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Idaho

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
Fatal New Year’s Eve Collision Claims Life of Elderly Woman in Idaho

In a tragic turn of events, New Year’s Eve was marred by a fatal car collision near the border of Ada and Canyon counties. The accident, which occurred at 11:31 p.m. at the intersection of Can-Ada Road and U.S. Highway 20/26, resulted in the death of a 78-year-old woman and left another woman hospitalized. The vehicles, one driven by the elderly woman heading north, the other by a 36-year-old woman heading east, collided with such force that they blocked traffic lanes, causing a disruption for over three hours as emergency responders attended to the victims.

The Tragedy Unfolds

The gravity of the situation became apparent as the elder woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. The second driver, though injured, was able to be transported to a local hospital for further treatment. As of yet, the Idaho State Police have not released the names of the individuals involved in this tragic incident.

Investigation Underway

An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is currently being conducted by the Idaho State Police. While the initial details have been made available, the exact circumstances leading up to the collision remain a mystery. The investigators are likely to consider all possible contributing factors, from road conditions and visibility to the vehicles’ mechanical condition and the drivers’ state at the time of the accident.

Other Incidents Mar New Year’s Eve

Regrettably, this was not the only fatal incident on New Year’s Eve. In a separate accident, a 21-year-old man from Dietrich, Idaho, lost his life when his car went off the road, struck a fence, rolled over, and came to a halt in a field. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. Another tragic incident occurred in the Harvard Park area of Los Angeles when a father and daughter were killed, and a mother and toddler critically injured in a two-vehicle crash. These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of safety measures.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Woman Injured by Falling Tree During Storm Henk in Orpington

By Wojciech Zylm

Winnipeg Toddler's Brush with Death: The Hidden Threat of Illicit Drugs

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Major Fire at CMR Shopping Mall in Hyderabad Causes Significant Damage, No Casualties

By Dil Bar Irshad

North Carolina Man Dies in Vintage Truck Accident in South Carolina

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Suppor ...
@Accidents · 4 mins
Tragic Highway 14 Crash Claims Four Lives, Community Rallies to Suppor ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision in Newark, Delaware Claims Life of Woman
North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina

By Shivani Chauhan

North Carolina Man Killed in Vintage Truck Crash in South Carolina
Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process

By BNN Correspondents

Stranded Sailboat on Jacksonville Beach Begins Removal Process
Doctor Couple’s Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway

By Dil Bar Irshad

Doctor Couple's Narrow Escape as Car Catches Fire on Purvanchal Expressway
Latest Headlines
World News
E. Joseph Steier, III Honored with McKnight's Pinnacle Thought Leader Award 2024
9 seconds
E. Joseph Steier, III Honored with McKnight's Pinnacle Thought Leader Award 2024
Boston Terrier's Life Transformed through Stenotic Nares Laser Surgery
18 seconds
Boston Terrier's Life Transformed through Stenotic Nares Laser Surgery
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital
25 seconds
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital
Ladd McConkey Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Journey and Prospects
28 seconds
Ladd McConkey Declares for 2024 NFL Draft: A Look at His Journey and Prospects
George Washington University Secures Victory Over University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Thrilling Encounter
41 seconds
George Washington University Secures Victory Over University of Maryland Eastern Shore in Thrilling Encounter
WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'
57 seconds
WWE and AEW Wrestlers to Face Off in Culinary Showdown on 'Superchef Grudge Match'
Tennessee Vols Triumph: A Promising Future Despite Player Absences
1 min
Tennessee Vols Triumph: A Promising Future Despite Player Absences
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
4 mins
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
4 mins
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
25 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
29 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
32 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
40 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app