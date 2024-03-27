Fatal Nepal Plane Crash Kills 72, Including Essex Ballet Dancer Ruan Crighton Due to Pilot Error

The tragic crash of an ATR-72 aircraft in Nepal in January 2023, which claimed the lives of 72 individuals, including Essex's talented ballet dancer Ruan Crighton, has been attributed to a critical pilot error. An inquest into the accident revealed that one of the pilots mistakenly adjusted the propeller angle instead of the wing flaps, leading to a catastrophic loss of control and the aircraft plummeting into a gorge near Pokhara International Airport.

Tragic Mistake Leads to Catastrophe

During the inquest, it emerged that the fatal mistake involved the pilot's incorrect manipulation of the propeller settings, a maneuver typically reserved for emergency situations. This error, known as feathering, inadvertently cut the aircraft's thrust, causing it to bank sharply and sink rapidly. The twin-engine plane was on its third shuttle flight of the day, carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreign nationals, and four crew members, when it met its tragic end approximately a mile from the runway.

Ruan Crighton's Ill-Fated Journey

Ruan Crighton, a 34-year-old physiotherapy student and professional ballet dancer, was living in Nepal with his French girlfriend, pursuing a placement at a spinal injury clinic in Kathmandu. The crash occurred the day after his birthday, during a well-deserved trip into the mountains. Described by his family as "witty, charming, quick, and so generous," Crighton's death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. His family's tribute highlighted his achievements and the profound sense of loss his passing has caused.

Investigation and Eyewitness Accounts

The inquest heard from various experts and eyewitnesses, piecing together the moments leading up to the crash. Witnesses at Pokhara International Airport reported seeing the aircraft flying at an unusually low altitude before its rapid descent. The coroner concluded that Mr. Crighton's death was a direct result of the aircraft accident, with fatal blunt force injuries cited as the cause of death. This incident has once again raised concerns over aviation safety and the critical importance of pilot training and procedural adherence.

The tragic event not only highlights the devastating impact of human error but also serves as a somber reminder of the fragility of life. Ruan Crighton's untimely death and the loss of 71 other souls in this dreadful accident will undoubtedly prompt further scrutiny into aviation practices and safety protocols to prevent future tragedies.