Fatal Multi-Vehicle Collision on Utah’s Interstate 15 Claims One Life

In the quiet town of Willard, Utah, a series of unfortunate events unfolded that culminated in a fatal multi-vehicle collision. The incident, which occurred just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, January 12, involved a black Honda Civic, a gold Mercedes, and a black Hyundai Elantra.

A Chain of Collisions

The black Honda Civic was already disabled from a previous crash and was situated in the median of Interstate 15 near milepost 352. The driver of the gold Mercedes had stopped to aid the Honda when the chain of events took a tragic turn. The Hyundai, traveling northbound, lost control and veered into the median, first colliding with the Mercedes before crashing into the Honda.

A Life Lost Amidst the Wreckage

The force of the collision pushed the Honda into its driver who was outside the vehicle at the time. The individual was tragically thrown over the barrier, suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver was promptly transported to a nearby hospital but later succumbed to their injuries. The identity of the victim is yet to be disclosed.

A Continuing Investigation

The incident is currently under investigation by local authorities. It is expected that updates will be provided as more information about the collision comes to light. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of roadways and the importance of exercising vigilance and caution while driving.