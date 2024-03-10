Fatal Motorcycle Accident in Bhaktapur Claims Life of Mani Raj Ghimire

In a tragic turn of events, Bhaktapur witnessed a fatal motorcycle accident that resulted in the untimely demise of Mani Raj Ghimire. Occurring near the Chundevi flyover along the Araniko Highway, the accident not only claimed a life but also sparked a police investigation, with the motorcyclist, Binod Prasad Ghimire, being taken into custody.

Chronology of the Catastrophe

The accident transpired in the early hours, specifically at 12:43 am on Saturday, near Chundevi Akase Bridge in Suryavinayak Municipality-5. The motorcycle, bearing the number plate Bagmati Province (02-032P 3313), was en route to Sallaghari when the unfortunate incident occurred. Mani Raj Ghimire, hailing from Banepa Municipality-7 of Kavre, sustained severe injuries and was promptly rushed to Madhyapur Thimi Hospital. Despite the medical team's best efforts, Ghimire succumbed to his injuries at 2:30 am.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the accident, district police complex Bhaktapur has detained 37-year-old Binod Prasad Ghimire, the motorcyclist and a resident of Ramechhap. As investigations continue, authorities are piecing together the events leading up to the crash, aiming to understand the cause and prevent future occurrences. The involvement of the police underscores the seriousness with which such incidents are treated, emphasizing road safety and legal accountability.

Community and Legal Implications

The loss of Mani Raj Ghimire has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and the broader community. This incident serves as a grim reminder of the paramount importance of road safety measures and the potential consequences of their neglect. As the legal process unfolds, it will not only seek justice for Ghimire but also potentially catalyze discussions on enhancing road safety protocols to avert similar tragedies in the future.

As the community mourns, the ripple effects of this incident extend beyond immediate grief, prompting a broader contemplation on the fragility of life and the collective responsibility towards safer roads. The ongoing investigation by the Bhaktapur police is a critical step towards understanding and mitigating the risks associated with road travel, with the hope that such unfortunate events can be minimized in the future.