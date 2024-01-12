Fatal Motorbike Accident Claims Life of Rising Muay Thai Star in Phuket

Yesterday, Phuket witnessed a heartbreaking incident as rising Muay Thai star, Fariyar Aminipour, succumbed to a fatal motorbike accident. The 23-year-old, affiliated with the ONE Championship, lost control of his motorcycle while navigating a curved tunnel on Chaofa West Road. The tragedy has plunged the martial arts community into mourning, abruptly terminating a promising career.

Tragic Morning on Chaofa West Road

The local police were alerted to the accident at 8:08 AM on January 11, 2024. Upon arrival, they discovered Aminipour with a severe head injury and surrounded by a pool of blood. The young athlete was battling for his life despite the immediate medical attention provided at the scene.

A Promising Career Cut Short

Aminipour was not just an ordinary fighter. He had risen through the ranks, defeating formidable opponents in ONE Lumpinee competitions. His relentless training at the esteemed Tiger Muay Thai gym in Phuket had placed him on an upward trajectory, earning him a coveted spot in the top 10 rankings. His death has cast a shadow over the martial arts community, leaving fans and fellow athletes grappling with the loss.

The Aftermath of the Accident

Despite being rushed to Chalong Hospital, Aminipour could not survive the extent of his injuries. His body has since been transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a thorough post-mortem examination. As the investigation into the accident continues, the martial arts community, fans, and the world at large, mourn the untimely passing of a young talent whose potential remained largely unexplored.