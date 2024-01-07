en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Montreal Tour Bus Crash on New York Highway Causes Disruptions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Fatal Montreal Tour Bus Crash on New York Highway Causes Disruptions

In a tragic turn of events, a Montreal tour bus met with an accident on the Interstate Highway 87, Lake George, New York. The bus, headed to New York City, was operated by Skyway Coach Line under the management of Germany-based FlixBus. The unfortunate incident resulted in one fatality and left 11 passengers injured.

Details of the Incident

The bus was carrying 23 people on board, most of whom were Canadian citizens. One person lost their life in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries of varying degrees. Among the injured, one passenger was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The rest of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Response to the Accident

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with first responders, was present at the accident site to oversee the rescue operations. The governor expressed her prayers for the well-being of those involved in the crash and gratitude towards the emergency personnel for their swift response.

Impact and Aftermath

The accident, besides causing personal distress to those onboard the bus, is likely to disrupt traffic flow and travel plans in the area. However, eight passengers who were uninjured in the crash continued their journey to New York City. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash, taking into account factors such as road conditions, driver’s actions, vehicle maintenance records, and potential mechanical issues.

0
Accidents Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
17 mins ago
A Decade of Longing: Bartlesville Remembers Victims of Unsolved Fire Tragedy
On a chilly January night a decade ago, the small town of Bartlesville was shaken to its core when a devastating house fire claimed the lives of five individuals. Now, on the 10-year anniversary of this tragedy, families and friends gather not just to remember their loved ones, but to continue their unyielding quest for
A Decade of Longing: Bartlesville Remembers Victims of Unsolved Fire Tragedy
Tragic Accident in Bengaluru Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
30 mins ago
Tragic Accident in Bengaluru Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
Public Assistance Requested in Pima County Cyclist Injury Investigation
36 mins ago
Public Assistance Requested in Pima County Cyclist Injury Investigation
Driver Cited for Speeding at 103 mph in San Ramon: A Wake-Up Call for Safe Driving
19 mins ago
Driver Cited for Speeding at 103 mph in San Ramon: A Wake-Up Call for Safe Driving
30-Car Pile-Up in Shaver Lake Area: A Cautionary Tale of Unseen Hazards
20 mins ago
30-Car Pile-Up in Shaver Lake Area: A Cautionary Tale of Unseen Hazards
FAA Grounds 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Mid-Air Incident
29 mins ago
FAA Grounds 171 Boeing 737 MAX 9 Jets After Mid-Air Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Ashlee Morgan Initiates Scholarship for Healthcare Students
21 seconds
Ashlee Morgan Initiates Scholarship for Healthcare Students
Seven-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Lily Folan Honoured with Star Award
22 seconds
Seven-Year-Old Cancer Fighter Lily Folan Honoured with Star Award
Chicago Bears: The Unseen Power Players in the NFC Playoff Picture
1 min
Chicago Bears: The Unseen Power Players in the NFC Playoff Picture
Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party
1 min
Senator Fetterman Criticizes Harvard, Backs Israel and Diverges from Democratic Party
Congress Party's 'Donate for Desh' Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab's Political Landscape
1 min
Congress Party's 'Donate for Desh' Campaign and Controversial Developments in Punjab's Political Landscape
Chicago Bears' Game Against Packers Could Reshape NFC Playoff Landscape
1 min
Chicago Bears' Game Against Packers Could Reshape NFC Playoff Landscape
Andrew Campos Retains Featherweight Title at LXF 13, Shares Personal Transformation
2 mins
Andrew Campos Retains Featherweight Title at LXF 13, Shares Personal Transformation
Chicago Bears: The Unlikely Gatekeepers of the NFC Playoffs
2 mins
Chicago Bears: The Unlikely Gatekeepers of the NFC Playoffs
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
4 mins
ANC's NEC Meeting Sets Tone for Year Ahead, Continuity in January 8 Statement
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
10 hours
New JN.1 Omicron Variant Triggers Global Alarm Amid Rapid Spread
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
11 hours
Abune Petros' Christmas Benediction: A Call for Unity and Global Peace
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells
11 hours
Rapid Global Spread of New Omicron Variant JN.1 Rings Alarm Bells

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app