Fatal Montreal Tour Bus Crash on New York Highway Causes Disruptions

In a tragic turn of events, a Montreal tour bus met with an accident on the Interstate Highway 87, Lake George, New York. The bus, headed to New York City, was operated by Skyway Coach Line under the management of Germany-based FlixBus. The unfortunate incident resulted in one fatality and left 11 passengers injured.

Details of the Incident

The bus was carrying 23 people on board, most of whom were Canadian citizens. One person lost their life in the accident, while 11 others sustained injuries of varying degrees. Among the injured, one passenger was critically hurt and had to be airlifted to Albany Medical Center. The rest of the injured were taken to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.

Response to the Accident

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with first responders, was present at the accident site to oversee the rescue operations. The governor expressed her prayers for the well-being of those involved in the crash and gratitude towards the emergency personnel for their swift response.

Impact and Aftermath

The accident, besides causing personal distress to those onboard the bus, is likely to disrupt traffic flow and travel plans in the area. However, eight passengers who were uninjured in the crash continued their journey to New York City. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the crash, taking into account factors such as road conditions, driver’s actions, vehicle maintenance records, and potential mechanical issues.