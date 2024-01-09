en English
Accidents

Fatal Minibus Collision in Brazil: 25 Dead, Investigation Underway

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
A catastrophic road mishap in the northeastern state of Bahia, Brazil, has claimed the lives of at least 25 individuals and left six others grievously injured. The calamity unfolded when a minibus, ferrying tourists from a coastal excursion, collided with a truck on a federal road linking the cities of Nova Fatima and Gaviao in inland Bahia.

Overnight Tragedy

The collision occurred under the cloak of darkness, amplifying the magnitude of the disaster. The local fire department outpost, in a statement, confirmed the details of the accident. The victims, majority of whom were passengers in the minibus, were caught in an unexpected nightmare that brought their journey to a tragic halt. The six survivors of the crash have been rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Investigation Underway

The Bahia’s civil police are actively investigating the cause of the accident. As the authorities venture into the heart of this grim event, they aim to unearth the factors that culminated in this devastating incident. The mystery of what led to this head-on collision on this federal road is yet to be unravelled.

City in Mourning

The municipality of Jacobina is steeped in sorrow. In the wake of this tragedy, the city has declared three days of mourning. A collective wake is being organized for the victims, an attempt to offer some solace amidst the overwhelming grief.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

