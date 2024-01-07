Fatal Identity Mix-Up Claims Third Life Following Bhubaneswar Hospital Blast

In a tragic turn of events following a blast at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar on December 29th, a third life has been claimed due to a fatal identity mix-up. The confusion over the victims’ identities led to the incorrect declaration of death of Dilip Samantray, instead of his co-worker, Jyoti Ranjan Mallick.

A Grim Tale of Misidentification

Mallick had succumbed to his injuries on December 31st, but the error was discovered when Samantray was taken off the ventilator and revealed his true identity. Tragically, he too passed away shortly after due to a cardiac arrest. In the wake of this mistake, the police have decided to conduct DNA tests to confirm identities before releasing the bodies to the families. Samantray’s body will be kept at AIIMS pending the results of the DNA test.

Family Torn Apart by Tragedy

Amidst these tragic events, Dilip’s family has been left devastated. Unable to bear the trauma of her husband’s death, Dilip’s wife committed suicide. Dilip’s mother has filed a complaint against the police and hospital authorities, accusing them of attempting to cover up the incident and holding them responsible for her son’s death.

Investigation Underway

The hospital authorities have also filed a police complaint regarding the mix-up, and an investigation is underway. The incident has not only shattered the families of the victims but also raised serious questions about the hospital’s handling of the situation. Public skepticism is high, with allegations of suppression of the incident by both the hospital authorities and police.

This devastating incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accurate victim identification in the aftermath of such tragic events and the dire consequences that can result from mistakes.