Fatal Hit-and-Run on State Route 17: Victim Identified as Jeremiah Gregg

A chilling incident unfolded early Sunday morning in Grant County, Washington, as a fatal hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a local man. The victim, identified as 36-year-old Jeremiah Gregg, was found dead at the scene of the accident following a catastrophic collision that involved his 2021 Ford F150 and a 1989 Toyota Camry.

Details of the Fatal Accident

According to the Washington State Patrol, both vehicles were traveling northbound on State Route 17 when Gregg's Ford F150 rear-ended the Toyota Camry. The impact was so severe that it caused Gregg's vehicle to roll into the northbound shoulder. In a startling turn of events, the occupants of the Toyota Camry, instead of staying at the scene, halted on the southbound shoulder and subsequently fled the scene, turning the accident into a hit-and-run case.

The Search for the Fugitives

The Washington State Patrol is currently on a manhunt for the escapees. As they continue their search, they are also focusing on investigating the cause of the crash. The fact that Gregg was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash has been confirmed, but whether this was a contributing factor to his death is yet to be determined.

The Implications of the Incident

This tragic incident highlights the importance of road safety measures, including wearing seatbelts and the serious criminal consequences of fleeing the scene of an accident. The authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident or the fleeing individuals to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation.