Fatal Hit-and-Run in Ulster County: A Community Mourns

A tragic incident on the evening of Wednesday, January 10th, has left the community of Ulster County in mourning. A 21-year-old woman, Starllie Swonyoung, became the unfortunate victim of a hit-and-run while walking on the southbound shoulder of Route 9W.

Hit-and-Run: The Unseen Danger

The fatal incident took place between the Village of Saugerties and the hamlet of Malden, around 5:10 p.m. Swonyoung, a student at SUNY Purchase, was struck from behind by a vehicle that did not stop to provide aid. After the crash, she was transported by Diaz Ambulance to Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston. Regrettably, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, Swonyoung succumbed to her injuries.

Investigation and Appeal

The Saugerties Police Department has spearheaded the investigation into this tragic incident. In their pursuit of justice, they have enlisted the assistance of the New York State Police, Malden West Camp Fire Department, and Diaz Ambulance. As part of their investigation, they are meticulously analyzing video and cellphone data from the scene. However, they have also appealed to the public for assistance. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Saugerties Police Department directly, or anonymously through their crime tip line.

The Community Responds

The community of Ulster County is reeling from this loss. Plans are underway to hold a vigil in memory of Swonyoung, a poignant testament to the impact she had on those around her. The investigation continues and updates are expected as the story unfolds.