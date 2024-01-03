en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Hit-and-Run in North Las Vegas Claims Life of 12-Year-Old Girl

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:26 pm EST
Fatal Hit-and-Run in North Las Vegas Claims Life of 12-Year-Old Girl

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal hit-and-run accident in North Las Vegas claimed the life of 12-year-old Yelina Tarango on June 20. The implicated driver, 26-year-old Bryan Barajas, was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen Cadillac Escalade, driving with a suspended license.

Sequence of Events

Reports indicate that Barajas sped through a four-way stop sign, colliding with three vehicles before striking young Yelina on the sidewalk. The girl was unable to evade the speeding SUV and died at the scene. The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store.

Driver Identification and Charges

Barajas was later identified through an anonymous tip, fingerprints found in the SUV, and a cellphone left behind in the vehicle. He has been rebooked on multiple counts, including reckless driving and hit-and-run resulting in death, and remains held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

The Second Driver

An intriguing twist to the tragedy is the involvement of Alfredo Cabrera Jr., who was also speeding and ran the same stop sign in pursuit of Barajas. Cabrera Jr. alleges that Barajas had hit his car earlier and failed to stop. He did not contact 911 until after the fatal crash and has since been arrested and arraigned on a felony charge of reckless driving involving death. His case remains ongoing.

Prior to the accident, police had an opportunity to engage the speeding vehicles but were unable to do so due to another call. This incident has raised questions about the prioritization of law enforcement resources and will likely be a topic of discussion in the days to come.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ahmedabad Dog Tragedy: A Call for Stricter Traffic Rules and Empathetic Driving

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wrong-Way Collision on Highway 101 Claims Two Lives: Investigation Underway

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

New Year Holiday in Zambia Marred by Surge in Road Accidents

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Miraculous Escape: Single Vehicle Crash in Spallumcheen Leaves No Injuries

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ross Township Rocked by Carjacking Incident: Woman Injured, Red Chevro ...
@Accidents · 16 mins
Ross Township Rocked by Carjacking Incident: Woman Injured, Red Chevro ...
heart comment 0
Malaysia Grapples with Alarming Road Accident Figures in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia Grapples with Alarming Road Accident Figures in 2023
Encampment Fire Ravages Woodlands Park in Hamilton, Causes $500,000 in Damages

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Encampment Fire Ravages Woodlands Park in Hamilton, Causes $500,000 in Damages
Satnam Education Society Fined $64,000 Over Worker’s Fatal Fall

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Satnam Education Society Fined $64,000 Over Worker's Fatal Fall
Florida Boy’s Near-Drowning Experience Highlights Importance of CPR Training

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Florida Boy's Near-Drowning Experience Highlights Importance of CPR Training
Latest Headlines
World News
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
25 seconds
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
42 seconds
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
44 seconds
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
45 seconds
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
54 seconds
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
1 min
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
1 min
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
1 min
44 Government Employees Suspended in Balochistan Amidst Protests
Ireland's Triple Struggle: Digital Divide, Biodiversity Loss, and Alcohol Abuse
1 min
Ireland's Triple Struggle: Digital Divide, Biodiversity Loss, and Alcohol Abuse
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
46 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app