Fatal Hit-and-Run in North Las Vegas Claims Life of 12-Year-Old Girl

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal hit-and-run accident in North Las Vegas claimed the life of 12-year-old Yelina Tarango on June 20. The implicated driver, 26-year-old Bryan Barajas, was allegedly behind the wheel of a stolen Cadillac Escalade, driving with a suspended license.

Sequence of Events

Reports indicate that Barajas sped through a four-way stop sign, colliding with three vehicles before striking young Yelina on the sidewalk. The girl was unable to evade the speeding SUV and died at the scene. The entire incident was captured on surveillance footage from a nearby convenience store.

Driver Identification and Charges

Barajas was later identified through an anonymous tip, fingerprints found in the SUV, and a cellphone left behind in the vehicle. He has been rebooked on multiple counts, including reckless driving and hit-and-run resulting in death, and remains held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

The Second Driver

An intriguing twist to the tragedy is the involvement of Alfredo Cabrera Jr., who was also speeding and ran the same stop sign in pursuit of Barajas. Cabrera Jr. alleges that Barajas had hit his car earlier and failed to stop. He did not contact 911 until after the fatal crash and has since been arrested and arraigned on a felony charge of reckless driving involving death. His case remains ongoing.

Prior to the accident, police had an opportunity to engage the speeding vehicles but were unable to do so due to another call. This incident has raised questions about the prioritization of law enforcement resources and will likely be a topic of discussion in the days to come.