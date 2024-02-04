Fatal hit-and-run in Hebron: 65-year-old Woman Killed, Driver at Large

A fateful night turned tragic for 65-year-old Karen Taylor of Mansfield Depot, as a hit-and-run incident claimed her life in Hebron early Sunday. The incident occurred approximately at 12:03 a.m. on Kinney Road, marking a grim start to the day.

Tragic Collision

The fatal accident transpired when a Kia Soul, operated by Taylor, was taking a left turn onto Millstream Road. A Chevrolet Silverado 1500, heading south on the same road, ignored a stop sign and collided with the left side of the Kia. The impact was such that it resulted in the unfortunate demise of Karen Taylor, who was the sole occupant of the Kia Soul.

Hit-and-Run Incident

Adding to the tragedy, the driver of the Silverado chose to abandon the scene instead of rendering assistance or reporting the accident. The identity of the errant driver remains a mystery as they fled the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.

Active Investigation

The Connecticut State Police have taken the matter into their hands and are actively probing the incident. In their quest to uncover the truth and bring the offender to justice, they have sought the public's help. Anyone with useful information related to this incident is encouraged to reach out to Troop K in Colchester by contacting 860-465-5400. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are determined to reveal the identity of the hit-and-run driver.