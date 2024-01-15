en English
Accidents

Fatal Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two ICICI Bank Employees

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:55 am EST
Fatal Highway Accident Claims Lives of Two ICICI Bank Employees

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, two employees of ICICI Bank, Deepika Nikam (24) and Syed Shabaz Ahmed (25), lost their lives in a fatal collision on the Mysore-Bengaluru Highway. The victims were riding an Activa scooter, making a U-turn near Lunger House, when a speeding tipper struck them from behind. The time of occurrence was approximately 8:15 am. The two were on their way to ICICI Bank’s Gachibowli branch when the unfortunate event transpired.

Driver Flees, Manhunt Initiated

The driver of the tipper did not stay at the scene. Instead, he abandoned his vehicle and fled, prompting a manhunt by local law enforcement. A case has been filed under section 304 (A) of the IPC for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The search for the driver is ongoing.

Road Safety in India: A Critical Issue

This incident has once again brought the issue of road safety in India into sharp focus. In 2022, states such as Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, despite having high accident and fatality rates, recorded lower accident severity rates than the national average. Notably, overspeeding was the leading cause of 71.2% of fatalities, and two-wheeler riders such as Nikam and Ahmed, constituted 44.5% of the total fatalities, becoming the most affected group.

Hyderabad: Rising Road Fatalities

The city of Hyderabad, where Nikam and Ahmed met their untimely end, has seen a significant increase in road fatalities and ranks among the top 10 cities for road accidents in India. This ranking is among cities with a population exceeding ten million. The report suggests that road design issues might be contributing to traffic rule violations and that road engineering solutions could be implemented to reduce what are perceived to be human errors.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

