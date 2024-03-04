Fatal Highway 101 Incident in Salinas: Pedestrian Dead, Hit-and-Run Driver Sought

In a tragic turn of events late at night on Highway 101 just south of Boronda Road in Salinas, a pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a vehicle. The incident, involving multiple vehicles and a pedestrian, has prompted a thorough investigation by authorities.

Unforeseen Tragedy Strikes Salinas Highway

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the sequence of events unfolded at around 10:50 p.m. when an unidentified pedestrian ventured onto the number one lane of southbound Highway 101. Charles Donovan, a 73-year-old motorist from Oakland, found himself in a dire situation as he drove his black Volvo in the same lane. Attempting to avoid the pedestrian, Donovan swerved to his right, an effort that unfortunately ended in vain as he still collided with the pedestrian. Concurrently, a light-colored vehicle in the adjacent lane collided with the rear side of Donovan's car.

Aftermath and Investigation

In the wake of the collision, Donovan remained at the scene, cooperating with the ongoing investigation, while the driver of the light-colored vehicle chose to flee. The pedestrian, struck in the unfortunate chain of events, was pronounced dead at the scene. Despite the fatal outcome for the pedestrian, Donovan did not sustain any injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, including whether drugs or alcohol played a role, though initial assessments indicated Donovan was not under the influence.

Seeking Justice and Closure

The search is now on for the driver of the light-colored vehicle that left the scene, with officials urging anyone with information to come forward. This tragic incident highlights the unpredictability and peril present on highways, not only for drivers but for pedestrians as well. As the investigation continues, the community awaits answers, hoping for closure and justice for the victim and their family.