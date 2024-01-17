Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Life of Santa Barbara Resident on Highway 101

Highway 101 witnessed a tragic event on January 5, when a fatal head-on collision claimed the life of 25-year-old Thomas McGregor. The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau disclosed McGregor's identity on January 16, after his family had been notified.

Collision Details

The catastrophic accident unfolded at approximately 2:48 a.m. near Dos Pueblos Canyon Road. McGregor was driving a pickup truck that collided head-on with a commercial semi-truck. The impact caused the semi-truck to overturn on the highway's edge, while McGregor's truck burst into flames in the center median.

Rescue Operation and Aftermath

Emergency responders from the County Fire Department arrived at the scene, only to find McGregor's vehicle ablaze. He was confirmed dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver declined medical treatment at the site. This mishap led to a prolonged closure of the southbound Highway 101 for 12 hours, significantly affecting traffic flow.

Highway Reopening and Ongoing Investigation

Vehicles were redirected to State Route 154 while the highway was closed for repairs. The highway was partially reopened after one lane was cleared. Full reopening was achieved after the completion of necessary guardrail repairs later the same day. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident remain under investigation.