en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Life in Iva, South Carolina

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Life in Iva, South Carolina

In the early hours of a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, tragedy struck the quiet town of Iva, South Carolina. A fatal head-on collision claimed the life of 37-year-old Abbeville resident, Godfrey Spell Jr. The incident, which occurred around 5 a.m, involved a sedan and a box truck on South Carolina’s SC 28.

Deadly Collision

Driving southbound, Godfrey Spell Jr.’s sedan found itself on the wrong side of the road, crossing the center line. It was at that critical juncture that it collided with a box truck traveling north. The force of the impact was such that it caused the sedan to overturn multiple times, culminating in a catastrophic end.

Aftermath and Identification of Deceased

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office was tasked with the grim duty of confirming the identity of the deceased. It was there that Godfrey Spell Jr. was identified, marking the finality of his untimely departure.

Investigation Underway

Details regarding the specific circumstances and cause of the accident have yet to be disclosed. As the town mourns the loss of one of their own, questions linger. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the puzzle of this tragic event.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Dayton House Fire: Woman Arrested and Hospitalized in Connection with Arson
Early Monday morning, a distressing scene unfolded in Dayton as firefighters rushed to a house fire on the 100 block of Parkwood Drive. The emergency services call was made at approximately 12:18 a.m. after initial reports of the fire. Firefighters arrived to witness flames billowing out of a bedroom window of the affected residence, a
Dayton House Fire: Woman Arrested and Hospitalized in Connection with Arson
Tragic Flood in Russian Coal Mine: A Stark Reminder of Mining Risks
16 mins ago
Tragic Flood in Russian Coal Mine: A Stark Reminder of Mining Risks
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causes Major Disruption on Highway 5 Near Hope
16 mins ago
Jackknifed Tractor-Trailer Causes Major Disruption on Highway 5 Near Hope
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Gandhinagar Market: A Test of Resilience
12 mins ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Gandhinagar Market: A Test of Resilience
The Unending Search for 'ASEYAH One': A Tale of Hope and Courage
12 mins ago
The Unending Search for 'ASEYAH One': A Tale of Hope and Courage
Fatal Car Crash in Yetman: Driver Arrested, Faces Serious Charges
16 mins ago
Fatal Car Crash in Yetman: Driver Arrested, Faces Serious Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
22 seconds
UAE SWAT Challenge 2024: A Global Platform for Tactical Teams
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
1 min
West End Protests: A Community United Against Ageas Bowl Development
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
1 min
KT Rama Rao Visits Deceased Party Worker's Family, Demands Thorough Investigation
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
1 min
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Resumes from Sekmai, Imphal on Its Second Day
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
1 min
Democrats Eye Texas and Florida for Senate Control
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
1 min
Labour Party Poised for Victory in UK Election: Blair's Centrist Legacy Revisited
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
1 min
Kevin Nash Names Bobby Heenan, Jim Cornette, Paul Heyman, and Freddie Blassie as the Mount Rushmore of Wrestling Managers
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
2 mins
NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Unveils New Sports Bar in Mission Valley
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
2 mins
Nikki Haley Denies Vice Presidential Ambitions Amidst Tense Republican Atmosphere
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
49 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app