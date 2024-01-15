Fatal Head-On Collision Claims Life in Iva, South Carolina

In the early hours of a seemingly ordinary Friday morning, tragedy struck the quiet town of Iva, South Carolina. A fatal head-on collision claimed the life of 37-year-old Abbeville resident, Godfrey Spell Jr. The incident, which occurred around 5 a.m, involved a sedan and a box truck on South Carolina’s SC 28.

Deadly Collision

Driving southbound, Godfrey Spell Jr.’s sedan found itself on the wrong side of the road, crossing the center line. It was at that critical juncture that it collided with a box truck traveling north. The force of the impact was such that it caused the sedan to overturn multiple times, culminating in a catastrophic end.

Aftermath and Identification of Deceased

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office was tasked with the grim duty of confirming the identity of the deceased. It was there that Godfrey Spell Jr. was identified, marking the finality of his untimely departure.

Investigation Underway

Details regarding the specific circumstances and cause of the accident have yet to be disclosed. As the town mourns the loss of one of their own, questions linger. The investigation is ongoing, as authorities work to piece together the puzzle of this tragic event.