Fatal Four-Vehicle Collision Claims Life of 78-Year-Old Smyrna Man

A tragic chain of events unfolded on the morning of January 18, in the Milford area, resulting in the death of 78-year-old Larry Cox of Smyrna. Delaware State Police confirmed Cox's death at the scene of a four-vehicle accident.

The Catastrophic Collision

The accident occurred around 6:35 a.m. when the 2016 Acura TL, driven by Cox, rear-ended a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Bay Road. In the wake of the initial collision, Cox exited his vehicle. While crossing the southbound lanes, he was tragically struck by a 2013 Toyota Sienna. The Toyota then swerved, colliding with a 2016 Ford Focus.

The Aftermath

Three individuals from Dover, Camden, and Newark occupied the Chrysler. They were treated at the hospital and subsequently released. A 66-year-old Laurel woman drove the Toyota. She was also hospitalized and released. Her 15-year-old female passenger was thankfully unharmed. The Ford was driven by a 43-year-old man from Woodside who emerged from the incident uninjured.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have yet to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are appealing for witnesses to come forward and contact Sgt. A Mitchell or provide information via the Delaware State Police Facebook page or Delaware Crime Stoppers. This incident further ignites the ongoing debate on traffic safety and reporting of fatal crashes in Wilmington, in light of recent data on state traffic fatalities.