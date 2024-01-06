en English
Accidents

Fatal Fog-Engulfed Bus Accident in Pakistan’s Sindh Province: A Grim Reminder of Road Safety Essentials

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Fatal Fog-Engulfed Bus Accident in Pakistan’s Sindh Province: A Grim Reminder of Road Safety Essentials

In the early hours of a Friday morning, an unfortunate turn of events unfolded in the Sukkur district of Pakistan’s southern Sindh province. A passenger bus traveling from Karachi to the eastern Punjab province met with a tragic accident. The fog-draped area near Pano Aqil city became the scene of a horrifying incident that resulted in the death of at least three individuals and left 14 others injured.

(Read Also: Seat Adjustment Buzz: PML-N and PML-Q Eyeing Election Collaboration for 2024)

Tragedy Unfolds Amid Dense Fog

The passenger bus, oblivious to the lurking danger, ended up hitting a pit on the road which led to its overturning. The dense fog that had blanketed the area played a significant role in this tragic incident. According to the rescue service, the accident was primarily caused by the driver’s negligence, as he failed to notice the pit on the road due to the challenging visibility conditions.

Emergency Response and Hospital Transfers

Following the accident, emergency services responded promptly, rushing to the scene to assist the victims. The injured passengers were immediately transferred to a local hospital for urgent medical attention. Among the injured, four passengers who were in a critical condition, along with others who had sustained severe injuries, were subsequently moved to another hospital to receive advanced medical care.

(Read Also: DISCOs Report Massive Rs337 Billion Loss in FY2022, PESCO and QESCO Hit the Hardest)

Highlighting the Importance of Road Safety Measures

This unfortunate incident underscored the dangers of travelling in poor visibility conditions and brought to the fore the pressing need for stringent road safety measures. It stands as a stark reminder of the criticality of cautious driving, especially under foggy conditions that significantly reduce visibility and increase risks.

Read More

0
Accidents Pakistan Transportation
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

