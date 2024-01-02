Fatal Fire in Monroe County, Followed by Second Blaze Causing Significant Damage

A lethal blaze on December 29th, north of Sparta in Monroe County, resulted in one fatality. The incident occurred at 7407 Hwy. Q, where the Sparta Area Fire Protection District received an emergency call around 1 p.m. The call concerned an individual who had suffered severe burns due to a silage fire. By the time emergency services made it to the scene, the victim had already passed away due to the injuries sustained.

Swift Response, Ongoing Investigation

The fire units promptly controlled and extinguished the fire, managing to clear the scene within two hours of the report. The identity of the deceased individual has not been released as of yet. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities.

Second Fire Incident North of Sparta

A day later, on December 30, another fire was reported north of Sparta at 11162 Hwy. B. This fire involved a storage shed that was entirely engulfed by the flames. The fire resulted in significant damage, leading to the destruction of a tractor, boat, trailer, and several tools housed within the shed.

No Injuries, Yet Significant Damage

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries in this second fire incident. Fire Chief Mike Arnold confirmed that the point of origin of the fire has been determined. However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. The two incidents, although close in time and location, are currently being treated as separate occurrences by the authorities.