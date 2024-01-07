Fatal Fire at 1117 North Forest Road in Williamsville Under Investigation

In a tragic incident, a fatal fire engulfed a residence at 1117 North Forest Road in Williamsville, leading to the death of a female victim. Fire departments from Snyder, Getzville, and Williamsville were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 pm on a recent Saturday evening. The location, in the vicinity of the Amherst Town Highway Buildings, was soon filled with emergency responders racing against time.

Firefighters’ Swift Response

Upon their arrival at the distressed location, the fire crews began their fight against the raging flames. Their swift and coordinated efforts resulted in the fire being successfully brought under control within approximately 30 minutes, preventing further damage to the surrounding area.

Victim Discovered Inside

However, the successful firefighting operation was marred by a grim discovery. Upon further investigation of the charred home, emergency responders found the deceased female victim. The tragic loss of life adds a somber note to the incident, casting a pall over the swift response of the fire departments.

Investigation into the Cause

The cause of the fatal fire is currently under investigation. Multiple agencies are involved in this process, including the Amherst Fire Inspectors Office, the Erie County Sheriff’s Fire Investigators Office, National Grid, and National Fuel. As the community waits for answers, the combined expertise of these agencies is focused on unraveling the mystery behind the tragic event.