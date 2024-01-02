en English
Accidents

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:40 am EST
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Section of Lake Hefner Parkway

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal crash transpired on Lake Hefner Parkway in Oklahoma City, leading to the shutdown of a significant segment of the highway. The ill-fated incident unfolded in the southbound lanes under the John Kilpatrick Turnpike bridges, claiming the life of an individual whose identity remains undisclosed.

Details of the Crash

As captured by Sky 5’s aerial footage, the aftermath of the crash revealed a severely damaged vehicle, a testament to the intensity of the incident. The vehicle appears to have rolled over multiple times before coming to a ghastly halt in the southbound lanes. The exact sequence of events leading up to the crash is still under investigation, but initial indicators suggest the vehicle may have veered off Memorial Road before landing on Lake Hefner Parkway.

Traffic Disruption and Diversions

The aftermath of the crash has led to a standstill in traffic, with vehicles halted in both the northbound and southbound directions. As a result, traffic on the northbound side is being redirected off at Northwest 122nd Street, while southbound traffic is being diverted off at Northwest 150th Street. The extent of the congestion has escalated to a significant level, affecting the overall traffic scenario in the locality.

Ongoing Investigation

Local authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal crash, the results of which are eagerly anticipated. As the probe continues, further details regarding the incident and the identity of the deceased individual are expected to emerge. The tragic event underscores the need for heightened safety measures and the importance of cautious driving.

Accidents United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

