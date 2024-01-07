Fatal Crash on State Highway 94: One Dead, Two Injured

A tragic incident unfolded on State Highway 94, near the Homer Tunnel on the Milford Sound Highway, at around 11 AM, leaving one dead and two others severely wounded. The collision, involving three motorcycles, prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

Immediate Response to the Scene

Upon receiving the distress call, two helicopters and an ambulance were dispatched to the accident scene. The injured were swiftly transported to Lakes Hospital for immediate medical attention. The extent of their injuries ranged from moderate to serious, according to the initial reports.

Warning Issued for Motorists

In the wake of the accident, the police issued an advisory for motorists planning to traverse the route to or from Milford Sound. The warning urged travelers to delay their journeys, anticipating significant delays due to the aftermath of the fatal collision.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles, an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities are working tirelessly to restore normalcy to the area as soon as possible, while ensuring the safety of all road users. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the fragility of life.