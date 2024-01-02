en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Crash on M7 Motorway: Garda Appeal for Witnesses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Fatal Crash on M7 Motorway: Garda Appeal for Witnesses

A tragic mishap blanketed the M7 motorway near Curraghfarm, Co Kildare, in gloom as it claimed the life of a young man in his 20s on Monday evening. The fatal accident unfolded when a car traveling westbound between junction 12 (Newbridge) and junction 13 (Kildare) veered off the road and collided with a raised grass bank. The emergency services were summoned to the scene around 8.45 pm, but despite their best efforts, one of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Driver Hospitalized, Passengers Unscathed

The injured driver, also in his 20s, was immediately transported to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries, while significant, are not life-threatening. In a fortunate twist, the two other passengers in the vehicle emerged from the wreckage relatively unscathed and did not require hospitalization.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

M7 Temporarily Sealed Off

The aftermath of the accident saw a section of the M7 westbound sealed off temporarily. The closure was necessary to facilitate a thorough forensic examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. In response to the closure, traffic diversions were promptly implemented, rerouting the vehicular flow.

(Also Read: Navy Serviceman Charged in Cyclists’ Tragic Accident Raises Road Safety Concerns)

Calls for Witnesses and Footage

The Garda at the Kildare station have since launched a meticulous investigation into the crash. An appeal has been made for witnesses of the crash or anyone with relevant camera footage, including dashcam recordings, to come forward and assist with the inquiry. The contact information for Kildare Garda station and the Garda Confidential Line has been provided for individuals who might possess crucial information that could shed light on the incident.

As the first road death of 2024, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistent danger lurking on our roads, emphasizing the need for cautious and responsible driving at all times.

Read More

0
Accidents Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Six-Vehicle Collision on M25 Results in Injuries to Young Boy

By BNN Correspondents

Truck Association Demands Revision of Motor Vehicle Act, Cites Potential for Misuse

By Dil Bar Irshad

Truck Crash on I-85 Causes Major Traffic Disruptions in Atlanta

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Tragic Accident Mars Annual Youth Carnival in Ondo Community

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

A Night of Crimes: Unfolding Tragedies Shock Communities ...
@Accidents · 10 mins
A Night of Crimes: Unfolding Tragedies Shock Communities ...
heart comment 0
Man Dies in Security Breach at Salt Lake City International Airport

By BNN Correspondents

Man Dies in Security Breach at Salt Lake City International Airport
Dundalk Motorist Apprehended for Speeding and Cannabis Use Faces Legal Action

By BNN Correspondents

Dundalk Motorist Apprehended for Speeding and Cannabis Use Faces Legal Action
Prominent Johnstown Business Owner, John Burley, Tragically Dies in Plane Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Prominent Johnstown Business Owner, John Burley, Tragically Dies in Plane Crash
Fatal Collision in Lexington Results in One Death: First Deadly Crash of 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Fatal Collision in Lexington Results in One Death: First Deadly Crash of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Dubai Health Authority Unveils Updated Medical Guidelines
12 seconds
Dubai Health Authority Unveils Updated Medical Guidelines
Holiday Festivities Marred by Firecracker Injuries in Puerto Princesa
14 seconds
Holiday Festivities Marred by Firecracker Injuries in Puerto Princesa
Dubbak MLA Reddy's Near Election Withdrawal: Harish Rao Reveals
15 seconds
Dubbak MLA Reddy's Near Election Withdrawal: Harish Rao Reveals
atai Life Sciences Reveals Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of EMP-01
15 seconds
atai Life Sciences Reveals Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of EMP-01
Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist
34 seconds
Walking: The Pinnacle of Cardiovascular Health, Says Cardiologist
Italian Transfer Window Opens: Serie A Clubs Eyeing Premier League Talents
55 seconds
Italian Transfer Window Opens: Serie A Clubs Eyeing Premier League Talents
Tierna Davidson: From ACL Recovery to Coveted Free Agent
58 seconds
Tierna Davidson: From ACL Recovery to Coveted Free Agent
BJP Unveils Strategic Election Plan, Ashish Shelar Criticizes NCP and Shiv Sena
58 seconds
BJP Unveils Strategic Election Plan, Ashish Shelar Criticizes NCP and Shiv Sena
Super Cup Showdown: Germany and Canada Clash in Basketball Final
59 seconds
Super Cup Showdown: Germany and Canada Clash in Basketball Final
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
59 seconds
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app