Fatal Crash on M7 Motorway: Garda Appeal for Witnesses

A tragic mishap blanketed the M7 motorway near Curraghfarm, Co Kildare, in gloom as it claimed the life of a young man in his 20s on Monday evening. The fatal accident unfolded when a car traveling westbound between junction 12 (Newbridge) and junction 13 (Kildare) veered off the road and collided with a raised grass bank. The emergency services were summoned to the scene around 8.45 pm, but despite their best efforts, one of the passengers was pronounced dead on the scene.

Driver Hospitalized, Passengers Unscathed

The injured driver, also in his 20s, was immediately transported to Tallaght University Hospital. His injuries, while significant, are not life-threatening. In a fortunate twist, the two other passengers in the vehicle emerged from the wreckage relatively unscathed and did not require hospitalization.

M7 Temporarily Sealed Off

The aftermath of the accident saw a section of the M7 westbound sealed off temporarily. The closure was necessary to facilitate a thorough forensic examination by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. In response to the closure, traffic diversions were promptly implemented, rerouting the vehicular flow.

Calls for Witnesses and Footage

The Garda at the Kildare station have since launched a meticulous investigation into the crash. An appeal has been made for witnesses of the crash or anyone with relevant camera footage, including dashcam recordings, to come forward and assist with the inquiry. The contact information for Kildare Garda station and the Garda Confidential Line has been provided for individuals who might possess crucial information that could shed light on the incident.

As the first road death of 2024, this incident serves as a grim reminder of the persistent danger lurking on our roads, emphasizing the need for cautious and responsible driving at all times.

