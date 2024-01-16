Fatal Crash in Sabine Parish: Texas Man Dead, Two Juveniles Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a fatal accident in Sabine Parish, Louisiana claimed the life of a Texas resident, Frank Bankston, and left two juveniles injured. The mishap unfolded on LA Hwy 6 near Pioneer Rd., around 4:00 p.m. on a regular Monday afternoon. Bankston was at the wheel of a 2008 Lexus when the vehicle abruptly veered off the course, plunged into a ditch, and collided with a tree.

Unbuckled and Unfortunate

Bankston, aged 78, was not adhering to seatbelt norms at the time of the crash. The impact was fatal, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Louisiana State Police Troop E confirmed this in their preliminary report. The tragedy amplified as two juvenile passengers, fortunately buckled up, suffered moderate injuries.

Taken to Safety

The young survivors were swiftly transported to a local hospital for immediate medical attention. Their seatbelts, which remained fastened during the ordeal, potentially saved them from a worse fate. Despite their ordeal, they were stabilized and are reportedly recovering.

A Mystery Unfolding

The cause of the crash remains shrouded in mystery. Louisiana State Police Troop E has taken the reins of the investigation and is meticulously dissecting the incident. As part of the investigation, routine toxicology samples have been taken for analysis. Initial conjectures suggest that icy road conditions could have been a contributing factor to the accident, but officials are yet to confirm this.

The incident stands as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety measures, especially the crucial role of the seatbelt. Meanwhile, local authorities have issued warnings to drivers to exercise utmost caution due to the persisting icy road conditions, which are not expected to improve until Wednesday.