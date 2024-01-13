en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Young Man on Shepherdsville Road, Louisville

In the early hours of Wednesday, a fatal accident unfolded on Shepherdsville Road in Louisville, claiming the life of 25-year-old Augustin Koudatsi and leaving another man critically injured. The accident, which occurred around 3:15 a.m., saw a vehicle heading south lose control and collide with several trees. The impact was such that both the driver, Koudatsi, and the passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Response and Investigation

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) arrived at the scene promptly. The victims were quickly transported to UofL Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, Koudatsi could not be saved. The passenger’s condition, on the other hand, remains critical.

Avoidable Tragedy?

The LMPD’s Traffic Unit, which is investigating the crash, revealed a chilling detail: neither man had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. This stark reminder of the importance of basic safety measures adds a layer of avoidable tragedy to the incident.

Identification and Aftermath

The task of formally identifying Koudatsi fell to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. As the city mourns the loss of a young life, the investigation continues, with the hope of shedding light on the cause of this devastating accident.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Narrow Escape on I-95: Man Dodges Death in 'Final Destination' Like Incident
In the bustling heart of Downtown Jacksonville, Florida, the usual humdrum of evening traffic on I-95 was abruptly transformed into a scene reminiscent of the movie Final Destination 2. Corey Saucier, a local resident, found himself in the throes of a potentially fatal incident when an overloaded logging truck overturned just south of the Fuller
Narrow Escape on I-95: Man Dodges Death in 'Final Destination' Like Incident
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
20 mins ago
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Kathleen Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash: A Tragic Turn on Perry Roads
20 mins ago
Kathleen Man Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash: A Tragic Turn on Perry Roads
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
10 mins ago
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution
Hazardous Material Spill in Fresno Neighborhood Following Vehicle Accident
14 mins ago
Hazardous Material Spill in Fresno Neighborhood Following Vehicle Accident
Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome
16 mins ago
Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
28 seconds
Michigan's Kris Jenkins Declares for 2024 NFL Draft
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
38 seconds
No-Confidence Motion Against Tirunelveli Mayor Dropped Amid Unattended Meeting
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
2 mins
Prof. Lasisi Advocates for Inclusion of Hearing Aids in Nigerian Health Insurance
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
6 mins
The Rising Tide of Food Insecurity in the U.S. and HuffPost’s Commitment to Journalism
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
7 mins
Negotiations Progress Between PGA Tour and Saudi PIF: A Potential Game Changer for Golf
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
8 mins
Bay FC Strengthens Roster with Collegiate Stars Savy King and Maya Doms
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
9 mins
Dallas Mavericks Eyeing Pascal Siakam to Boost Roster
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
9 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Reveals Her Ambitions: Winning Royal Rumble and a WrestleMania Singles Match
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
11 mins
Charlie Kirk's Dramatic Turn: From Praising to Criticizing Martin Luther King Jr.
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app