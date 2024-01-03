en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Crash at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Fatal Crash at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications

In a tragic and unfortunate turn of events at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop. The collision led to the loss of five out of six crew members on the smaller aircraft. Miraculously, the 379 passengers aboard the Japan Airlines plane were able to escape without any fatalities, though some needed medical consultations.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The collision occurred in the darkness of the night, after the Japan Airlines plane was cleared for landing by air traffic control. The Airbus A350 caught fire following the collision, requiring over 100 firefighting vehicles and six hours to extinguish. The Coast Guard plane was en route to deliver relief supplies to Niigata, a region recently devastated by an earthquake. The Japan Airlines flight, on the other hand, was arriving from New Chitose Airport in Sapporo.

The Insurance Perspective

U.S. insurance company AIG had a significant role in the scenario as the lead insurer on a $130 million ‘all-risks’ policy for the Japan Airlines airplane. This policy primarily covers damage to the aircraft’s hull. Willis Towers Watson, acting as the main broker for the insurance policy, declined to comment on the matter. The aviation insurance market has already been facing challenges due to conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza. As a result, aviation reinsurance rates rose by up to 25% at the Jan. 1, 2024 reinsurance renewal date, as reported by insurance broker Gallagher.

Investigation and Aftermath

Japan Airlines and Airbus have both committed to participating in the investigation to determine responsibility for the crash. Specialists from Airbus have been sent to assist in the investigation. This accident marks the first severe damage to an A350, and passengers described chaotic scenes inside the cabin during the evacuation. However, all passengers managed to escape the aircraft, and the airport’s three other runways have already reopened. Japan Airlines operates 16 of the A350 900 version aircraft and recently announced plans to bring 13 of the newer A350 1000 variant into service.

0
Accidents Aviation Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Japan Airlines Plane Collides with Coast Guard Aircraft: AIG Faces Insurance Challenges

By Geeta Pillai

Avalanche in Finnish Lapland Claims Woman's Life, Child Still Missing

By BNN Correspondents

Major Fire Breaks Out at Takanini Community Hall; Arson Attack in West Auckland

By Mazhar Abbas

Storm Henk Causes Lorry Overturn on A141: No Injuries Reported

By Wojciech Zylm

New Year's Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent ...
@Accidents · 13 mins
New Year's Eve Collision Leads to Arrest in Stoke-on-Trent ...
heart comment 0
Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden

By Waqas Arain

Severe Weather Leads to Unprecedented Road Accidents in Southern Sweden
Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Philadelphia: Night of Pursuits Ends with Arrests and Unanswered Questions
Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police Appeal for Witnesses

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Collision Claims Life of Teenager in North Somerset; Police Appeal for Witnesses
Tragic End for Rescue Dog Sheba: Authorities Seek Information

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic End for Rescue Dog Sheba: Authorities Seek Information
Latest Headlines
World News
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
14 seconds
Severe Cold Snap Heightens Health Risks in Latvia and Nordic Region
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
16 seconds
Ehsan Pahlavan: A Sought-After Free Agent in Football's Upcoming Summer
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
17 seconds
Cignal HD Spikers Sign Rising Star Jovelyn Fernandez Ahead of 2024 PVL Season
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
19 seconds
Arianna Jackson Leads Iowa State to Victory with Career-high Score
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
26 seconds
Aljamain Sterling's Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
42 seconds
Aston Villa's Unexpected Ascent: A Dark Horse in the Premier League
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
1 min
Leeds United Faces Potential Squad Changes: An Opportunity for Refinement
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
1 min
Filipino-American Gymnast Levi Jung-Ruivivar Poised for Olympic Journey
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
1 min
Junior Tennis Season Launches in Iloilo City with Two Major Tournaments
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app