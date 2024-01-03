Fatal Crash at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation and Insurance Implications

In a tragic and unfortunate turn of events at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 collided with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop. The collision led to the loss of five out of six crew members on the smaller aircraft. Miraculously, the 379 passengers aboard the Japan Airlines plane were able to escape without any fatalities, though some needed medical consultations.

Details of the Tragic Collision

The collision occurred in the darkness of the night, after the Japan Airlines plane was cleared for landing by air traffic control. The Airbus A350 caught fire following the collision, requiring over 100 firefighting vehicles and six hours to extinguish. The Coast Guard plane was en route to deliver relief supplies to Niigata, a region recently devastated by an earthquake. The Japan Airlines flight, on the other hand, was arriving from New Chitose Airport in Sapporo.

The Insurance Perspective

U.S. insurance company AIG had a significant role in the scenario as the lead insurer on a $130 million ‘all-risks’ policy for the Japan Airlines airplane. This policy primarily covers damage to the aircraft’s hull. Willis Towers Watson, acting as the main broker for the insurance policy, declined to comment on the matter. The aviation insurance market has already been facing challenges due to conflicts in Ukraine and Israel-Gaza. As a result, aviation reinsurance rates rose by up to 25% at the Jan. 1, 2024 reinsurance renewal date, as reported by insurance broker Gallagher.

Investigation and Aftermath

Japan Airlines and Airbus have both committed to participating in the investigation to determine responsibility for the crash. Specialists from Airbus have been sent to assist in the investigation. This accident marks the first severe damage to an A350, and passengers described chaotic scenes inside the cabin during the evacuation. However, all passengers managed to escape the aircraft, and the airport’s three other runways have already reopened. Japan Airlines operates 16 of the A350 900 version aircraft and recently announced plans to bring 13 of the newer A350 1000 variant into service.