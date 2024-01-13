en English
Accidents

Fatal Construction Accident in Liliw, Laguna: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Hazards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Fatal Construction Accident in Liliw, Laguna: A Grim Reminder of Workplace Hazards

In the quiet town of Liliw, Laguna, a day of ordinary labor turned into a tragic disaster as a riprap under construction collapsed, claiming the life of one worker and injuring two others. The incident unfolded on January 12, 2024, as the workers were engaged in their regular duties, drawing attention to the inherent dangers of construction work and the urgent need for robust safety measures.

The Tragedy Strikes

The deceased worker has been identified as Vijay Salisod, a man of 36 years, while his wounded colleagues are Joel Basco, 41, and Eduardo de la Cueva, 59. The calamity struck as the trio were toiling away at a riprap for a dam, and without warning, the soil and rocks overhead gave way, leading to a devastating landslide.

Workplace Safety: A Constant Concern

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards that construction workers regularly face. Despite the advancements in technology and safety protocols, accidents like this underline the inherent risks associated with construction, particularly when working on structures such as ripraps, which demand careful attention to stability and safety.

Implications and Lessons

As the details around the cause of the collapse remain uncertain, the incident has drawn critical focus to the importance of workplace safety. The event underscores the urgent need for stringent safety measures and regular site inspections to prevent such accidents in the future. It’s a potent reminder that every worker’s life is precious, and no stone should be left unturned to ensure their safety.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

