en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Collision on Interstate 95: One Dead, Three Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Fatal Collision on Interstate 95: One Dead, Three Injured

Interstate 95, a critical artery of the American interstate highway system, was the scene of a tragic fatal car accident in Johnston County, resulting in the death of a woman on Sunday afternoon. A typical Sunday drive turned horrific when the woman’s vehicle unexpectedly crossed the median, veering into the path of oncoming northbound traffic and colliding with two other vehicles.

Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, was sent into a series of terrifying rolls as a result of the violent impact. The catastrophic collision not only claimed the life of the woman but also inflicted serious injuries on two individuals in the pickup truck and the driver of another car involved in the crash.

Emergency Response

In the aftermath of the accident, the three injured parties were swiftly transported to WakeMed for urgently needed medical treatment. The highway was closed down for a significant period, causing traffic disruptions that lasted for miles and hours, a testament to the severity of the incident.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances leading up to this fatal event remain unclear. Authorities have yet to release details regarding the factors that may have led to the woman’s car crossing over the median. As investigations continue, the names of those involved in the accident, including the deceased driver, have not been made public. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the uncertainties and dangers that can lurk on even the most familiar of roads.

0
Accidents United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
23 seconds ago
Mining Accident Claims Life in Sand Hills, Puruni Backdam
In a tragic turn of events, a mining accident in Sand Hills, Puruni backdam, Region Seven, claimed the life of a 44-year-old worker named Gary Prince. The incident, which unfolded on a fateful Saturday afternoon, occurred when an excavator operator unintentionally uprooted a tree that subsequently fell on Prince. At the time of the accident,
Mining Accident Claims Life in Sand Hills, Puruni Backdam
Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency
32 mins ago
Philippine Coast Guard Rescues Six Passengers in Maritime Emergency
Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes
42 mins ago
Fire Erupts in Saibaba School in Mumbai, Extinguished Within 20 Minutes
Marina Fire Department Extinguishes Fire Near Church, No Injuries Reported
10 mins ago
Marina Fire Department Extinguishes Fire Near Church, No Injuries Reported
Melrose Mourns the Loss of Lourdes Camilo in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident
14 mins ago
Melrose Mourns the Loss of Lourdes Camilo in Tragic Hit-and-Run Incident
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
20 mins ago
Seven Rescued off Queensland Coast After Boat Capsizes
Latest Headlines
World News
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
7 seconds
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
9 seconds
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
14 seconds
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
22 seconds
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
24 seconds
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
28 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
39 seconds
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
39 seconds
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
1 min
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app