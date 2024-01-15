Fatal Collision on Interstate 95: One Dead, Three Injured

Interstate 95, a critical artery of the American interstate highway system, was the scene of a tragic fatal car accident in Johnston County, resulting in the death of a woman on Sunday afternoon. A typical Sunday drive turned horrific when the woman’s vehicle unexpectedly crossed the median, veering into the path of oncoming northbound traffic and colliding with two other vehicles.

Witnesses Describe Terrifying Scene

According to eyewitness accounts, one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, was sent into a series of terrifying rolls as a result of the violent impact. The catastrophic collision not only claimed the life of the woman but also inflicted serious injuries on two individuals in the pickup truck and the driver of another car involved in the crash.

Emergency Response

In the aftermath of the accident, the three injured parties were swiftly transported to WakeMed for urgently needed medical treatment. The highway was closed down for a significant period, causing traffic disruptions that lasted for miles and hours, a testament to the severity of the incident.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances leading up to this fatal event remain unclear. Authorities have yet to release details regarding the factors that may have led to the woman’s car crossing over the median. As investigations continue, the names of those involved in the accident, including the deceased driver, have not been made public. This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the uncertainties and dangers that can lurk on even the most familiar of roads.