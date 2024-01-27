Fatal Collision on I-24 in Tennessee: One Dead, One Injured

A grim pall descended upon Rutherford County, Tennessee, as a tragic car accident resulted in a loss of life and severe injury. The incident unfolded on the bustling I-24 on a Friday evening, around 7:00 p.m., under circumstances that remind us of the fragility of life and the unpredictable nature of the road.

Unforeseen Tragedy on I-24

The victim, identified as Diego Gomez, a 49-year-old, was at the helm of his 2004 Honda Civic, driving east near mile marker 72. In a sudden turn of events, Gomez lost control of his vehicle, veering off the road. An attempt to correct his course led to his vehicle facing the wrong direction on the interstate.

The ensuing sequence of events saw Gomez trying to maneuver his vehicle to the left shoulder of the interstate. This movement, unfortunately, set the stage for an impending catastrophe.

Fateful Collision

A 2024 Volvo Tractor truck, driven by 43-year-old Yair Moctezuma de Jesus from Georgia, was also on the scene. The truck attempted to evade the Honda Civic, but the quick decision didn't prevent the unavoidable collision. The impact resulted in both vehicles coming to a standstill in the center median of the highway.

Gomez, the driver of the Civic, succumbed to his injuries from the accident, a loss that will undoubtedly echo within his family and community. The passenger in Gomez's vehicle, 23-year-old Salvador Lopez Orellana, wasn't spared from the aftermath either, sustaining injuries from the accident. The truck's driver, Moctezuma de Jesus, however, miraculously escaped unscathed.

