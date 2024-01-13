Fatal Collision on Danbury Road: An Ongoing Investigation

In the early hours of January 11, a fatal vehicular accident unfolded on Danbury Road, Brewster, Putnam County. A 2011 Toyota Rav4, racing westbound, collided with a 2020 Freight Liner tractor-trailer, causing both vehicles to go up in flames, and leading to the tragic death of the Rav4 driver.

Collision Details

At approximately 6:45 a.m., the Toyota Rav4, moving at an excessive speed, crashed into the Freight Liner tractor-trailer. The latter was turning left from the Croton Farms parking lot, intending to head east on Danbury Road. The impact resulted in an immediate fire, engulfing both the Rav4 and the trailer.

Immediate Response and Aftermath

Emergency teams swiftly responded to the incident. The driver of the Rav4, unfortunately, could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed as it awaits confirmation. Miraculously, the 50-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, a resident of Montgomery County, Amsterdam, escaped the incident unscathed. The Brewster Fire Department notes that the tractor-trailer was transporting food products at the time of the accident.

Hazardous Material Response and Investigation

The collision led to a fuel spill, prompting the Putnam County Department of Emergency Services Hazardous Material Team to intervene. The authorities are conducting a thorough investigation of the incident. As of now, no criminal charges have been filed. This story is ongoing, and we will continue to provide updates as they surface.