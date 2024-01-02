en English
Accidents

Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:21 pm EST
Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year

A fatal collision on the main Cavan to Ballinagh road at Corlurgan, Co Cavan, has claimed the life of a motorcyclist, marking the first road fatality of the year. The incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred just after 3pm. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene, with no other injuries reported.

Intensive Investigation Underway

Following the tragic event, the N55 at Corlurgan was immediately closed, with local diversions put in place. The road closure is anticipated to last overnight and continue into the following morning. The Gardaí, Ireland’s national police service, have initiated a forensic investigation at the site. Forensic Collision Investigators have been tasked with conducting a technical examination of the scene to ascertain the circumstances leading to the fatal accident.

Appeal for Witnesses

The Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses of the collision. They have urged anyone with relevant camera footage, particularly those who were in the vicinity of the N55 in Corlurgan between 3pm and 3:30pm, to come forward and assist in the investigation. The Gardaí are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage that may have captured the incident, as it can provide critical insights into the events leading to the collision.

First Road Fatality of the Year

This incident marks the first fatality on Irish roads this year. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the devastating consequences that can occur when things go wrong. As the investigation continues, the community mourns the loss, and thoughts are with the family of the deceased during this tragic time.

Accidents Ireland Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

