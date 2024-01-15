Fatal Collision on B1108 Watton Road Claims Two Lives; Police Seek Witnesses

A grim scene unfolded on Sunday on the B1108 Watton Road in Hilborough, Norfolk, where a fatal road accident claimed the lives of two individuals in their 60s. A collision between a grey Renault Kadjar and a black Range Rover Vogue resulted in the demise of the Renault’s occupants – a male driver and a female passenger. The tragic incident occurred around 13:20 GMT, casting a somber pallor over the serene Norfolk landscape.

Roadway Tragedy in Broad Daylight

The unfortunate accident involved a Renault Kadjar, driven by a man in his 60s and carrying a woman of the same age. The Kadjar collided with a black Range Rover Vogue, culminating in a devastating crash that led to the immediate death of both Kadjar occupants. The force of the impact was such that despite immediate emergency response, the lives of the couple could not be salvaged.

Range Rover Driver in Critical Condition

The driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 70s, survived the crash, albeit with serious injuries. He was swiftly rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported as serious, but stable.

Police Seek Public Assistance for Investigation

In the wake of this tragic incident, authorities have cordoned off the area and initiated an intensive investigation to ascertain the cause of the collision. They are now urging the public to assist in their efforts. Any witnesses of the accident, as well as anyone possessing dashcam footage or information relevant to the event, are requested to come forward. Their contribution could provide invaluable insights into the circumstances leading up to this devastating accident.