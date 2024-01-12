Fatal Collision on A66 Involving Ambulance Claims Woman’s Life

A fatal collision claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on the A66, near Burns Farm, east of Keswick, Cumbria. The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 08:50 GMT on Thursday, when a Fiat Punto and an ambulance collided. The woman, driving the Fiat Punto, received immediate emergency treatment from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) crew involved in the collision. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

Details of the Collision

The ambulance, owned and operated by NWAS, was not responding to an emergency at the time of the collision and had no patients on board. The paramedics involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving welfare support. Gene Quinn from NWAS expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that additional assistance was dispatched to the scene. This included another ambulance crew, an emergency doctor, a critical care helicopter crew, and two operational commanders.

Road Closure and Police Investigation

In the aftermath of the accident, local authorities implemented road closures in the vicinity to facilitate investigative procedures and ensure the safety of road users. The thoroughfares reopened later that evening at approximately 20:30 GMT. Cumbria Police have since launched a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crash. NWAS is fully cooperating with the investigation, providing all necessary assistance to the police.

Public Appeal for Information

As part of their investigative efforts, police are appealing to the public for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the collision. They are particularly interested in dashcam footage or any eyewitness accounts of the incident. The tragic event underscores the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of even minor lapses in attention or judgement while driving.