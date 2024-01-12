en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Collision on A66 Involving Ambulance Claims Woman’s Life

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:17 am EST
Fatal Collision on A66 Involving Ambulance Claims Woman’s Life

A fatal collision claimed the life of a woman in her 30s on the A66, near Burns Farm, east of Keswick, Cumbria. The tragic incident unfolded at approximately 08:50 GMT on Thursday, when a Fiat Punto and an ambulance collided. The woman, driving the Fiat Punto, received immediate emergency treatment from the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) crew involved in the collision. Unfortunately, despite their best efforts, she succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene.

Details of the Collision

The ambulance, owned and operated by NWAS, was not responding to an emergency at the time of the collision and had no patients on board. The paramedics involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and are currently receiving welfare support. Gene Quinn from NWAS expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed that additional assistance was dispatched to the scene. This included another ambulance crew, an emergency doctor, a critical care helicopter crew, and two operational commanders.

Road Closure and Police Investigation

In the aftermath of the accident, local authorities implemented road closures in the vicinity to facilitate investigative procedures and ensure the safety of road users. The thoroughfares reopened later that evening at approximately 20:30 GMT. Cumbria Police have since launched a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the crash. NWAS is fully cooperating with the investigation, providing all necessary assistance to the police.

Public Appeal for Information

As part of their investigative efforts, police are appealing to the public for any information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the collision. They are particularly interested in dashcam footage or any eyewitness accounts of the incident. The tragic event underscores the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of even minor lapses in attention or judgement while driving.

0
Accidents United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
20 mins ago
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch
A horrific road accident involving a 65-year-old male cyclist and a black Mitsubishi Outlander car occurred on the A82 near Balloch, West Dunbartonshire, resulting in the cyclist sustaining serious injuries. The collision happened approximately 1.6 miles south of the Stoneymollan roundabout on the Renton bypass. The cyclist was promptly taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital
Cyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Car on A82 near Balloch
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
49 mins ago
Dramatic Crash in Fishponds: BMW SUV Overturns, No Injuries Reported
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
1 hour ago
Helicopter Crash at Welshpool: Inexperienced Passenger at the Controls
Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash
28 mins ago
Lafayette Police Department Vehicle Involved in Morning Crash
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
30 mins ago
Bomaderry Mourns the Loss of Esteemed Basketball Coach Scott Balsar
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
39 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Painter Sparks Conversations on Workplace Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
1 min
On the Brink: Risk of a Middle East Conflict in 2024
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
1 min
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Jesse Watters' Bizarre Taylor Swift Theory
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
2 mins
Vrendon 'Vren' Lin Joins RRQ Hoshi: A New Chapter in Indonesian Esports
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
2 mins
Man Tattoos Europe's Alleged Tallest Floodlight on His Leg
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
3 mins
Zambian President Hichilema Praises DRC's Post-Election Peace
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
3 mins
Natashja Wilson: Breaking the Silence on Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
4 mins
Jimmy Fallon Finds Comedy in Chris Christie's Campaign Suspension
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
4 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Mweetwa's Warning to Opposition Parties
Tejasvi Surya's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
5 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Controversial Remarks Stir Debate Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
60 mins
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app