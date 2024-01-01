Fatal Collision Involving Police Team in Nagpur: One Dead, Four Injured

In a tragic turn of events late Sunday night, an SUV carrying a police team was struck by a four-wheeler in Hingna, Nagpur. The police team, including a sub-inspector and two constables, was responding to a distress call about a prior accident involving two trucks in the Mondha area. The collision resulted in the death of one individual and left four others, including the police personnel, seriously injured.

Relief Operation Takes a Devastating Turn

En route to the accident site for relief operations, their SUV was hit with such force that it overturned. This incident has cast a pall over the Hingna area, with the identity of the deceased yet to be disclosed.

(Also Read: Heroic Pilot Among Five Victims in Tragic Jaboticabal Plane Crash)

Police Response and Investigation

In the aftermath of the collision, Hingna police station has filed a case. The charges include causing death by negligence, rash driving, and other related offences. The injured, including the sub-inspector and two constables, are currently receiving medical attention.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

Series of Accidents in Maharashtra

This incident is one of several tragic accidents that have recently unfolded in Maharashtra. In a separate incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik district, a Mercedes car collided with a truck, resulting in three fatalities and one person critically injured. Additionally, five people were seriously hurt when an SUV collided with a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district. These incidents underscore the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.

Read More