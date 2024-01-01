en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Fatal Collision Involving Police Team in Nagpur: One Dead, Four Injured

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Fatal Collision Involving Police Team in Nagpur: One Dead, Four Injured

In a tragic turn of events late Sunday night, an SUV carrying a police team was struck by a four-wheeler in Hingna, Nagpur. The police team, including a sub-inspector and two constables, was responding to a distress call about a prior accident involving two trucks in the Mondha area. The collision resulted in the death of one individual and left four others, including the police personnel, seriously injured.

Relief Operation Takes a Devastating Turn

En route to the accident site for relief operations, their SUV was hit with such force that it overturned. This incident has cast a pall over the Hingna area, with the identity of the deceased yet to be disclosed.

(Also Read: Heroic Pilot Among Five Victims in Tragic Jaboticabal Plane Crash)

Police Response and Investigation

In the aftermath of the collision, Hingna police station has filed a case. The charges include causing death by negligence, rash driving, and other related offences. The injured, including the sub-inspector and two constables, are currently receiving medical attention.

(Also Read: Unexpected Accident Turns Marriage Proposal into Viral Sensation)

Series of Accidents in Maharashtra

This incident is one of several tragic accidents that have recently unfolded in Maharashtra. In a separate incident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik district, a Mercedes car collided with a truck, resulting in three fatalities and one person critically injured. Additionally, five people were seriously hurt when an SUV collided with a truck on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in Thane district. These incidents underscore the urgent need for improved road safety measures in the region.

Read More

0
Accidents India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Eve Marred by Firework Mishaps in Honolulu and Melbourne

By Waqas Arain

Road Fatalities Soar in Ireland: A Wake-Up Call for 2024

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Taxi Ride Turns into Flood Ordeal at Buttsbury Wash

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Northern Ireland Witnesses Highest Annual Road Deaths Since 2015

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
@Accidents · 12 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Stray Bullets, Fireworks Mar Celebrations in M ...
heart comment 0
Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue

By Geeta Pillai

Heroic NYPD Officers Conduct Dramatic Subway Rescue
Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Jeremy Renner Reflects on Life-Threatening Snow Plough Accident Two Years On
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Three Lives: An Urgent Call for Road Safety
KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

KwaZulu-Natal Floods: Vehicle Swept Away, Lives Lost
Latest Headlines
World News
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
43 seconds
Manipur Government Imposes Curfew Following Deadly Attack
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
2 mins
Manitoba and Alberta Make Contrasting Decisions on Gas Taxes Amid Inflation
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
4 mins
Indian Women's Cricket Team Seeks Redemption in Final ODI Against Australia
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
4 mins
Virat Kohli: Cricket's Crowning Glory of 2023
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
7 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Reflects on Achievements and Future Priorities
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
7 mins
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
7 mins
Leinster Prepares for Showdown Against Ulster in United Rugby Championship
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
8 mins
'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
8 mins
Connacht and Munster: A Struggle to Regain Form Amid Tactical Shifts
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
57 mins
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
1 hour
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
4 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app