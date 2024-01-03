en English
Accidents

Fatal Collision in Smyer, Texas: One Dead, One Seriously Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
A tragic road incident unfolded near Smyer, Texas, on Monday afternoon, culminating in the loss of one life and severe injuries to another individual. The accident transpired around midday when emergency response teams rushed to a two-vehicle collision at the crossroads of HWY 114 and FM 168.

Rachael Leigh Etheridge – A Loss Unforeseen

Rachael Leigh Etheridge, a 35-year-old woman, was declared dead at the very site of the accident. As per the Department of Public Safety (DPS) report, Etheridge was steering her vehicle northward on FM 168 and did not yield the right of way as she arrived at a stop sign on the highway.

The Involvement of the Samarron Couple

Santiago Samarron, aged 68, was heading east on HWY 114 with Adriana Samarron, 64 years old, accompanying him as a passenger. As Etheridge’s vehicle intruded on their path, a collision was inevitable at the intersection, leading to the unfortunate events that followed.

Aftermath of the Collision

While Etheridge succumbed to her injuries at the crash site, Adriana Samarron was immediately transported to Covenant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Texas Department of Public Safety is actively conducting an investigation and is expected to release additional details soon.

As we revisit the fatal incident, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the utmost importance of road safety measures. The intersection of HWY 114 and FM 168 witnessed a tragedy that will leave a lasting impact on the lives of the Etheridge and Samarron families.

Accidents United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

