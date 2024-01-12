en English
Accidents

Fatal Collision in Singapore: Lorry Driver Sentenced for Causing Death

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Fatal Collision in Singapore: Lorry Driver Sentenced for Causing Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Singapore when Jumade Dafir, a 59-year-old lorry driver, failed to yield while making a right turn near a cemetery in Lim Chu Kang. This lapse in judgement led to a fatal collision with a speeding motorcyclist, claiming the life of 21-year-old national serviceman, Goh Kai Yeow. The incident, which occurred on April 15, 2022, has now culminated in a court verdict.

Details of the Collision

On the fateful day, Jumade Dafir, employed by a waste management company, was driving his lorry with seven of his family members. Despite the presence of a stop sign, he attempted a right turn onto Lim Chu Kang Road, failing to halt his vehicle. Approaching from the right was Goh, who despite wearing a helmet, stood no chance against the impact of the collision due to his excessive speed. His motorcycle, moving at a velocity between 134kmh and 158kmh, starkly exceeded the speed limit of 70kmh.

The Aftermath

The collision resulted in a violent spin of the lorry, hurling Goh off his motorcycle which ended up wedged in the lorry’s front. Among the passengers in Jumade’s vehicle, his wife and another relative sustained injuries. An analysis conducted by the Forensic Chemistry and Physics Laboratory shed light on the preventability of the accident. The report suggested that had Goh been abiding by the speed limit or had Jumade observed the stop sign and spotted the approaching motorcycle, the incident could have been averted.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

On January 12, Jumade pleaded guilty to charges of driving without reasonable consideration and causing death. The court handed down a sentence of three weeks’ imprisonment and an eight-year ban on driving. The judgment took into consideration Jumade’s history of traffic violations which included instances of running red lights and speeding.

Accidents Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

