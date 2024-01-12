Fatal Collision in Singapore: Lorry Driver Sentenced for Causing Death

A tragic incident unfolded in Singapore when Jumade Dafir, a 59-year-old lorry driver, failed to yield while making a right turn near a cemetery in Lim Chu Kang. This lapse in judgement led to a fatal collision with a speeding motorcyclist, claiming the life of 21-year-old national serviceman, Goh Kai Yeow. The incident, which occurred on April 15, 2022, has now culminated in a court verdict.

Details of the Collision

On the fateful day, Jumade Dafir, employed by a waste management company, was driving his lorry with seven of his family members. Despite the presence of a stop sign, he attempted a right turn onto Lim Chu Kang Road, failing to halt his vehicle. Approaching from the right was Goh, who despite wearing a helmet, stood no chance against the impact of the collision due to his excessive speed. His motorcycle, moving at a velocity between 134kmh and 158kmh, starkly exceeded the speed limit of 70kmh.

The Aftermath

The collision resulted in a violent spin of the lorry, hurling Goh off his motorcycle which ended up wedged in the lorry’s front. Among the passengers in Jumade’s vehicle, his wife and another relative sustained injuries. An analysis conducted by the Forensic Chemistry and Physics Laboratory shed light on the preventability of the accident. The report suggested that had Goh been abiding by the speed limit or had Jumade observed the stop sign and spotted the approaching motorcycle, the incident could have been averted.

Court Verdict and Sentencing

On January 12, Jumade pleaded guilty to charges of driving without reasonable consideration and causing death. The court handed down a sentence of three weeks’ imprisonment and an eight-year ban on driving. The judgment took into consideration Jumade’s history of traffic violations which included instances of running red lights and speeding.